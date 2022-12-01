Sports
World Cup: Morocco beat Canada to win group as Belgium crash out after Croatia draw
African representatives Morocco are into the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar after beating Canada 2-1 in their final group game on Thursday.
Morocco had started their campaign with a draw against Croatia before clinching a stunning victory over Belgium in their second game.
The win on Thursday means Morocco finish as top of Group F, followed by Croatia in second place. Croatia played a goalless draw with Belgium in a concurrent match.
Read Also: Argentina beat Poland to set up World Cup round of 16 meeting with Australia
Defeat for Canada means they have lost all six of their men’s World Cup games including all games of their first appearance in the tournament, equalling El Salvador’s record in the competition.
Meanwhile, Morocco and Senegal are the African nation already through to the knockout stages, and Cameroon and Ghana could yet join them.
Morocco, as winners of Group F, would face the runners-up of Group E, while Croatia will take on the winners of group E, in the knockout round.
