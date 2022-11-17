Connect with us

World Cup must not be politicised, says French president Macron

As the FIFA 2022 World Cup draws near and has been met with many criticisms, president of the defending nation, France’s Emmanuel Macron has warned that the focus should be on football.

Macron, whose country would be hoping to successfully defend the trophy they won in Russia four years ago, said the World Cup must not be politicised.

There have been several comments from players and teams against the host nation, Qatar, with many threatening to stage all kinds of protests.

Qatar who won the bid to host the world in 2010 has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and treatment of migrant workers.

“These questions must be addressed when hosting is decided,” said Macron.

“We must not politicise sport. It’s a very bad idea to politicise sport”, said Macron who would be in Qatar if France go on to reach the last four.

Read Also: FIFA urges nations participating in Qatar World Cup to focus on football

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the world football governing body had called on all participating nations to focus on football at the global showpiece billed to begin on Sunday, 20 November.

“All teams should now focus on the football. Everyone is welcome regardless of origin, background, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or nationality.

“We are aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world,” a FIFA statement read.

Macron’s statement was backed by French goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris, who urged everyone to “show respect” to Qatar.

“This will allow us to avoid having to answer questions on this before and during the competition because there comes a point where you have to keep the focus on the football rather than expend energy on things that are not our responsibility.

“When we welcome foreign visitors to France we often would like them to respect our rules and our culture. I will do the same when I go to Qatar,” said the Spurs keeper.

France will kickoff their World Cup campaign against Australia on Tuesday and will also face Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

Opinions

