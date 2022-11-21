World Cup: Netherlands score late goals to beat Senegal

African representatives Senegal started their 2022 FIFA World Cup on a losing note as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Netherlands on Monday evening.

It was a match that teased a goal for long periods but both sides lacked ruthlessness until the 84th minute when the deadlock was broken.

PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo opened the scoring when he beat the Lions goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to the ball after it was chipped in by Frenkie de Jong.

Read Also: World Cup: Saka nets double as England thrash Iran 6-2

Substitute Davy Klaassen then pounced on a rebound from Memphis Depay’s shot to add a second deep into stoppage-time to seal the crucial victory.

Senegal, who are without injured key forward Sadio Mane during the competition, truly looked like a side missing their main attacking threat.

Netherlands now sit joint-top in group A with Ecuador, who beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the opening game on Sunday evening.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now