World Cup playoffs: Egypt pip Senegal as Algeria also take first-leg lead over Cameroon

The Pharaohs of Egypt secured a 1-0 home victory over the Lions of Senegal in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup playoff on Friday night.

A fourth-minute own goal by Senegal’s Saliou Ciss was enough to give Egypt the victory in Cairo.

Ciss was incredibly unlucky when a shot from Mohamed Salah was pushed on to the bar by Edouard Mendy before striking the defender and going into the net.

Egypt had suffered a defeat to Senegal last month in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, where Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty kick to seal a shootout victory.

Both nations are now battling for a World Cup ticket, and they meet again in the second leg next Tuesday, with the winner qualifying for November’s tournament in Qatar.

Algeria are a foot into the 2022 World Cup after they secured a 1-0 away victory over Cameroon in the first leg of their playoff on Friday night.

The game in Douala saw Cameroon lose a game in that city for the first time since losing a Nations Cup qualifier in 2000.

It was veteran Islam Slimani that fired in the winner to hand Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi the perfect 46th birthday present.

The former AFCON champions will host the Indomitable Lions in Algiers next Tuesday to finish the job they have started.

Earlier on Friday, Tunisia picked up a 1-0 win over their hosts Mali while Morocco snatched a 1-1 draw away to Democratic Republic of Congo.

