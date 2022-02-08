World Cup Playoffs: Salah vows to avenge AFCON final defeat to Senegal

Mohamed Salah is looking forward to the next time Egypt will be meeting with Senegal so his country could avenge their defeat of last Sunday.

The Pharoahs of Egypt were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Senegal in the final of the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Salah, who was outshined by his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, told his teammates after the defeat that they should look forward to avenging the loss in the World Cup playoffs.

The Egypt captain will be leading his side when they face the Teranga Lions in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs billed for March.

“We played four matches all 120 minutes in about 12 days,” Salah told his teammates in the dressing room after the loss to Senegal.

“But it’s in the past now, we have the games against them next month and inshallah we will take revenge on them,” he said.

The first leg of the playoffs will take place in Cairo on March 23, before the second leg in Dakar on March 29.

