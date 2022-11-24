World Cup: Richarlison double seals impressive win for Brazil over Serbia

Brazil began their 2022 World Cup campaign on a perfect note as they defeated Serbia 2-0 in a Group G encounter on Thursday night.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison made it a spectacular as he scored the two goals, including one bicycle kick to hand his country a beautiful start.

Brazil had to play a patient game to break down an organised Serbia, who successfully held the game goalless until the 62nd minute when Richarlison struck.

There was the worrying sight of Neymar going off after taking a knock but the Brazilians were in full squad glory and they picked up the deserved win.

Meanwhile, at 38 years and 63 days, captain Thiago Silva became the oldest player to play for Brazil in a World Cup match.

Silva is going to hold this record until 39-year-old Dani Alves gets a run out.

