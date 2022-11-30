World Cup: Tunisia upset France as Australia reach last-16 for first time in 16yrs

African representatives Tunisia crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on a high note as they defeated defending champions France in their final group game on Wednesday.

The North Africans put up a fine performance to seal a 1-0 victory over France but the win was not enough to see them through to the knockout stages of the tournament.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now