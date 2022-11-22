World Cup: Tunisia survive late scare in goalless draw against Denmark

African representatives Tunisia held on to pick a draw against Denmark in their opening game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar.

The North Africans played a goalless draw with their European counterparts after surviving a late penalty call.

In a raucous atmosphere at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, the Danes thought they deserved a penalty in the 95th minute but were denied by referee Cesar Ramos who checked the monitor and awarded a goal kick.

Both sides had goals ruled out for offside.

France and Australia are the other members of the Group D, and would face each other later on Tuesday.

Denmark are one of the tournament’s favourites but this opening encounter that ended goalless would add some pressure on the Kasper Hjulmund’s side.

