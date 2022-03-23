World Cup winner’s medal among items stolen by burglars, says Pogba

Manchester United and France midfielder, Paul Pogba has revealed that the medal he received at the 2018 FIFA World Cup was stolen by burglars.

Pogba, 29, had, in a series of tweets last week, reported that his home was burgled during United’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford.

France won the World Cup in 2018, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow with Pogba scoring France’s third goal in the encounter.

Speaking to Le Figaro about what was taken, he said: “There were jewels from my mother, my world champion medal.

“What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident.

“She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself with the boys in a room. For several days, she was shocked.”

Pogba has been with the Red Devils since re-joining the club from Juventus in 2016. His contract runs out in the summer.

Pogba is currently away with France before friendlies against Ivory Coast and South Africa.

“This break gives me a real breath of fresh air,” he added.

“I want to have playing time to come back in top form at the club. Wearing this jersey, representing my country, is more than ever a source of pride.”

