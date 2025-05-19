World leaders welcome Pope Leo XIV’s offer to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks at the Vatican

In a significant development amid ongoing international efforts to end the protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict, Pope Leo XIV has offered to host peace negotiations between the two countries at the Vatican.

The gesture has drawn widespread approval from Western powers, including the United States and key European nations.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed on Monday that the offer was warmly received during a recent high-level call between U.S. President Donald Trump, European leaders, and herself, following President Trump’s private conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The availability of the Holy Father to welcome the talks at the Vatican was judged positively,” Meloni said in a statement issued after the diplomatic consultations.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022 with Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, has resulted in one of the most devastating military conflicts on European soil since World War II. Initially justified by the Kremlin as a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarizing and “denazifying” Ukraine, the war rapidly evolved into a full-blown humanitarian and geopolitical crisis.

Tens of thousands have died, millions have been displaced, and entire Ukrainian cities have been reduced to rubble. The invasion drew swift condemnation from Western nations, prompting massive sanctions against Russia and widespread military and financial aid to Ukraine.

While early peace talks collapsed in 2022, both sides have since remained locked in a grinding stalemate—Ukraine determined to regain its occupied territories and Russia unwilling to retreat from strategic regions, particularly in the eastern Donbas and Crimea.

Over the past year, global leaders have intensified calls for a ceasefire and a return to diplomatic dialogue.

The Vatican has historically served as a neutral ground for peacebuilding, given its unique status as a religious and diplomatic entity with no vested geopolitical interests. Analysts believe the Pope’s involvement could offer a much-needed moral framework for negotiations often bogged down by hardline political agendas.

