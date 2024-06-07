World War II bomb found at German airport

A bomb dating back to World War II was found on the grounds of Frankfurt Airport in Germany on Friday.

Police said the phosphorus bomb was discovered during construction work at the airport.

According to the police, incendiary bombs containing white phosphorus were used on a large scale during World War II.

The bomb was to be detonated in a controlled manner in the late afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, a radius of around 1,000 metres around the site was cordoned off in advance.

A police spokesman said neither air traffic nor the roads around the airport have been affected so far.

There have been no evacuations.

