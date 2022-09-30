Connect with us

World’s 4th richest woman files for divorce from second husband, three years after divorcing Jeff Bezos

Published

7 mins ago

on

Former wife of billionaire Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, Mackenzie Scott, has filed for a divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, two years after divorcing Bezos.

New York Times reports that Scott filed a petition for divorce in the King County Superior Court in Washington State Tuesday and court records published on Thursday show Jewett did not contest the divorce.

Scott who is reputed as the world’s fourth richest woman, had divorced Bezos in 2019 to get married to Jewett, a former high school science teacher.

Read also: Divorce settlement pushes Bezoz ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott to 10th on rich list

The 52-year-old Scott who divorced Bezos after 25 years of marriage, got married to Jewett in March 2021

Following her separation from the Amazon billionaire, Scott, received a 25 per cent stake in the online retailer, making her one of the richest women in the world.

According to Forbes, Scott’s real-time net worth stands at $34.9 billion as of September 29.

