International
World’s longest-serving President, Teodoro Obiang, takes oath of office, for sixth term
World’s longest serving President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, has been sworn into office to begin a new sixth term of seven years following a landslide electoral win where he chalked up 98 percent of votes cast two weeks ago.
Read also:World’s longest serving president, Obiang, seeks re-election in Equitorial Guinea
The 80-yr-old Obiang who has been in power since 1979, took the presidential oath on Friday before inspecting a military parade, promised to make Equitorial Guineans proud of their country despite the economic crisis in the tiny oil-rich central African nation.
Teodoro Obiang Obiang has been Equitorial Guinea’s head of state for 43 years after he overthrew the first president, Francisco Macias Nguema, who was his uncle and bloodthirsty dictator, whom he had shot two months later.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...