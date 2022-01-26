Connect with us

World’s oldest male gorilla dies at 61

3 hours ago

The world’s oldest male gorilla, Ozzie has died at the age of 61.

Ozzie reportedly died of COVID-19 complications after he tested positive of the dreaded virus in 2021.

The 61-year-old gorilla was found dead at Zoo Atlanta, USA on Tuesday, January 25.

Ozzie first arrived in Atlanta in 1988, and was part of a scientific milestone when he became the first gorilla to get a blood pressure reading.

Read also: Gorilla allegedly swallows N6.8 million’ cash in Kano zoo

Though he held the title of oldest male gorilla, however, Fatou, a 64-year-old female at Berlin Zoo, Germany is still the oldest living gorilla.

At Zoo Atlanta, Ozzie is survived by 3 sons, a daughter, a granddaughter, a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson. It was gathered that Ozzie’s lineage spreads across other zoos in the United States and Canada.

Below is a video of Ozzie during his 60th birthday.

Opinions

