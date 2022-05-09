World’s wealthiest man, Elon Musk, rejects salvation, prefers to end up in hell

The world’s wealthiest man, Elon Musk on Monday, May 9 revealed that he is prepared to end up in hell ‘just like the vast majority of the earth’s populace’.

The South African born multibillionaire who recently acquired the microblogging site, Twitter made this known during an exchange with a Saudi Arabian leadership expert and Arabic teacher Mohammed Al-Misehal on the social media platform.

Musk on Sunday, May 8 had made a cryptic post about life and death. He mentioned in the post that it was ‘nice knowin’ ya’, a tweet that was perceived with suspicious connotation.

Musk wrote on his Twitter page, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya”

Reacting to Musk’s post, the Saudi Arabian Islamic cleric admonished the Tesla chairman to ‘confess his sins before a great creator’ should he eventually leave this earth.

Musk within minutes revealed that he is satisfied with ending up in hell fire as that is ‘indeed his destination’.

His response reads:

“Thank you for the blessing, but I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination, since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there.”

Read the exchange below.

