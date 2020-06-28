Worldwide cases of COVID-19 surpass 10m

The number of persons confirmed positive for coronavirus across the globe has surpassed 10 million.

The milestone was reached on Sunday, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Cases of the dreaded virus were first detected in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. It later spread worldwide and has now infected 10,001,527 and killed at least 499,123 people globally.

Activities were locked down in many countries of the world, and even as some of them are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions, the pandemic has continued to rage.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Worldwide death toll exceeds 250,000, as community leaders in Brazil beg WHO for help

Currently, there are about 2,510,323 cases of coronavirus in the US while no less than 125,539 people had died in the country from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally of cases in the United States.

A report on Saturday by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, and the African Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC), said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent had moved closer to 360,000.