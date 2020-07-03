Worship centres remain closed in Lagos —Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Friday worship centres in the state would remain closed until further notice.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this during a televised briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, also affirmed that the ban on mass gathering was still in force.

The governor had earlier directed students in terminal classes to resume school from August 3.

He said: “Places of worship will remain closed in Lagos State until further notice.

“All social and events centers and social clubs will also remain closed for now.

“All bars, day and night clubs, cinemas, games arcades, beaches, and beach fronts, gyms and spas continue to remain closed.

“Eateries and restaurants are to continue to open as normal for takeout only. In-dining is still prohibited.”

