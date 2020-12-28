Worshipper stabbed to death in Kwara Mosque over fireworks

A 30-year-old man, Abdulkadir Segi, has been stabbed to death in a Mosque in Ilorin, Kwara State, following the detonation of a firework popularly known as ‘knockouts’ while the Muslim congregational prayer was being observed on December 24.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi who confirmed the incident, Abdulkadir was stabbed in the chest in the Ita-Nmo area of Ilorin by one Kehinde Oloka of Oke-Agodi area of the town.

Okasanmi said the suspect who is presently at large, was repeatedly detonating knockouts in front of the Mosque, thereby disturbing the Muslim worshipers who were observing their Ishai evening prayer.

Angry at the disturbance, Abdulkadir went out of the Mosque to warn Oloka to stop disturbing the worshippers and to move away from the place.

“From what we gathered, the suspect who was apparently drunk, got angry and ran to his house and came back with a long, sharp knife which he used to stab the victim in the chest and stomach. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died while receiving treatment,” Okasanmi said.

A family member of the late Abdulkadir who also confirmed the incident, said the suspect “stabbed the deceased during an argument over banger around the Mosque while the evening prayer was going on before taking to his heels after committing the crime.”

It was also gathered that all occupants of the suspect’s house, including his parents, deserted the family compound when they heard about what happened.

Okasanmi added that the police had launched a manhunt for the suspect while members of his family were also helping the command to get Oloka arrested.

