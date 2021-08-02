Sports
Wrestler Oborodudu reaches Tokyo Olympic final to guarantee medal for Team Nigeria
Team Nigeria are now certain of at least a medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games after wrestler Blessing Oborodudu reached the final of her event.
Oborodudu is now guaranteed a medal after she won her semi-final bout against Mongolia’s Battsetseg Soronzonbold in the women’s 68kg.
She overcame Soronzonbold, who won Bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, 7-2 to land a first ever medal for Nigeria in wrestling at the Olympics.
Read Also: Oborodudu qualifies for quarterfinals in Tokyo Olympics wrestling
Oborodudu will be going for gold or silver in the final billed to take place on Tuesday, and will be facing 28-year-old Tamyra Mensah from USA on Tuesday.
Mensah, who won bronze and gold at the World Championships in 2018 and 2019 respectively, beat Ukraine’s Alla Cherkasova 10-4 in the other semi-final.
Team Nigeria will also be looking to win another medal on Tuesday when long jumper Ese Brume takes to the field to contest in the final.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....