Wrestler Oborodudu reaches Tokyo Olympic final to guarantee medal for Team Nigeria

Team Nigeria are now certain of at least a medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games after wrestler Blessing Oborodudu reached the final of her event.

Oborodudu is now guaranteed a medal after she won her semi-final bout against Mongolia’s Battsetseg Soronzonbold in the women’s 68kg.

She overcame Soronzonbold, who won Bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, 7-2 to land a first ever medal for Nigeria in wrestling at the Olympics.

Read Also: Oborodudu qualifies for quarterfinals in Tokyo Olympics wrestling

Oborodudu will be going for gold or silver in the final billed to take place on Tuesday, and will be facing 28-year-old Tamyra Mensah from USA on Tuesday.

Mensah, who won bronze and gold at the World Championships in 2018 and 2019 respectively, beat Ukraine’s Alla Cherkasova 10-4 in the other semi-final.

Team Nigeria will also be looking to win another medal on Tuesday when long jumper Ese Brume takes to the field to contest in the final.

Join the conversation

Opinions