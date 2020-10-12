WTO: Buhari, Okonjo-Iweala meet in Aso Villa

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was at the presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.

Okonjo-Iweala is running to become the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and has already emerged as one of the final two candidates for the election.

President Buhari has since expressed his support and that of his administration to her effort to clinch the plump post.

Though details of the meeting have not been made public, the visit to the presidential Villa is said to be connected to the election.

