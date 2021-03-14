WTO chief, Okonjo-Iweala, pledges support for Nigeria’s economy, women | Ripples Nigeria

The Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, who began her historic visit to her home country, Nigeria, on Saturday, has promised that WTO will explore areas it could assist to boost Nigeria’s economy.

Ripples Nigeria has reported that upon the WTO DG’s arrival in the country she was received by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo and other top government officials.

In a short interview with the media at her private residence in Abuja, Okonjo-Iweala assured that the support for women and entrepreneurs was dear to her heart, noting that women and entrepreneurs in Nigeria who have been playing an active role in the economic development of nations would receive WTO support.

When asked how WTO would assist Nigeria and Africa in the implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), she said WTO would explore ways to help Nigeria and Africa to deepen the volume of trade, in the continent.

In his remark, Gwarzo said the WTO DG’s home-coming is a unique opportunity to express gratitude to Nigerians and the world at large for their huge support and roles played in her election.

Okonjo-Iweala officially resumed duty on March 1, 2021, at WTO headquarters located in Geneva, Switzerland.

