WTO could get new lease of life under Biden, expert says

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is expected to get a new lease of life under newly elected President of the United States of America Joe Biden, experts say.

The WTO which had virtually become non-functional under Donald Trump’s presidency, with American criticisms of global commerce rules and China said to be bipartisan but Biden will seek reform but will do it more collegially.

Experts are now betting on the pro-multilateralism approach of the Democrats in general but there are also expectations the Biden administration may allow appointment of new judges under the international trade body and resumption of its appellate tribunal’s ability to undertake dispute.

“Not just WTO, prospects of all other international processes look better under Biden. With a more diplomatic approach, the new administration is expected to bring more certainty to the fate of WTO and its dealings with the trade body,” Biswajit Dhar, professor of Economics at the JNU said.

Last month, the US opposed the WTO nominations committee recommendation to appoint Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as director general and blocked the four-month selection process to find its next head as it supported South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee.

