WTO: France, Germany, 25 other EU members declare support for Okonjo-Iweala

At least 27 member countries of the European Union (EU) have thrown their weight behind Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s bid to become the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee are vying for the exalted seat which became vacant in August following the resignation of Brazilian diplomat, Roberto Avezedo.

According to report, countries that had declared their support for the ex-World Bank managing director ahead of the third and final stage of the selection process are

The EU member states are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

The latest support brought the number of countries that had officially declared their support for Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy to 106 out of the 164 states of WTO.

The African Union had earlier declared its support for the Nigerian.

