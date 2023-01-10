WWC: Our focus is to advance from group stage, says Falcons boss Waldrum

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum is optimistic of an impressive performance at the forthcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup finals coming up in Australia & New Zealand in the summer.

The American tactician says he is confident that his team can go far in the global tournament, but insists they have to take it one step at a time to achieve greatness.

”The first target for us at the World Cup is to advance out of the group stage,” Waldrum told the thenff.com.

“Everyone wants to get to the knockout stage but obviously in order to achieve that, you have to advance out of the group and now, our focus is principally on doing that.”

Nigeria will tackle Olympic champions Canada, co-hosts Australia and Republic of Ireland in the group stage of the biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup finals ever in group B of the tournament that begins on 20th July.

It is the first time that the FIFA Women’s World Cup will welcome 32 teams – the same number as the men’s tournament.

The Falcons will be domiciled in Brisbane where they will play two of their three matches, with the other game in another Australian city, Melbourne.

Nigeria is in the elite group of only seven countries that have never failed to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup since the competition was launched in China 32 years ago.

