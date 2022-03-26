Connect with us

WWE legend, Triple H, quits wrestling

23 mins ago

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend, Paul Levesque aka Triple H, has retired from professional wrestling.

The 52-year-old made the announcement during a session with American media personality, Stephen A. Smith, on Friday.

Triple H revealed the cardiac arrest he suffered last September forced him to quit the combat sport.

He is a five-time world heavyweight champion, a five-time WWE Intercontinental champion, and the winner of two Royal Rumble matches.

Triple H made his professional wrestling debut in 1995, and the 2019 fight against Randy Orton Saudi Arabia was the last time he took to the ring.

He said: “As far as in-ring, which I get a lot, I’m done.

“I will never wrestle again. First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, and it’s not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV.”

Listen to him speak:

Opinions

