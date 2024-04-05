X says users may lose followers as it undertakes another bot sweep

Social media giants X (formerly Twitter) has warned users that they may potentially lose followers as the micro-blogging site undertakes another massive bot sweep.

The notification, which was released by X’s Safety account, revealed this information. It says that starting Friday, the firm would launch a “significant, proactive initiative” to remove accounts that break X’s policies regarding spam and platform manipulation.

In an effort to rid the platform of spam and bots, the X Safety team announced that it would be “casting a wide net,” which could lead to a decrease in the number of followers. This is typical behavior for its platform’s bot sweeps.

‘‘Today, we’re kicking off a significant, proactive initiative to eliminate accounts that violate our Rules against platform manipulation and spam. While we aim for accuracy in the accounts we remove, we’re casting a wide net to ensure X remains secure and free of bots. As a result, you may observe changes in follower counts.’’ X Safety account shared.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has ruffled feathers as thousands of X users have complained after the platform gave out thousands of blue checkmarks to influential users.

Musk reverted to an earlier Twitter norm wherein individuals with a specific level of prominence on the platform receive checks by reimagining the blue checkmark on Wednesday night.

Thousands of influential X users have been seeking clarification regarding the move after learning with shock that they had been given Musk’s blessing for free.

