Xavi returns to Barca as manager after signing contract until 2024

Barcelona have on Saturday confirmed the return of Xavi to the club as manager as the former midfielder has signed a contract until 2024.

The 41-year-old, who played 767 games and won 25 titles with Barca in his 17 years in the first team, will now manage the squad for the rest of the season.

He is taking over for Ronald Koeman, who was sacked last week Wednesday after leading the club through an inconsistent start to the La Liga and Champions League season.

Xavi, since leaving Barcelona, had been with Qatari club Al Saad, and on Friday the club stated that Barca had paid the release clause in their manager’s contract and so would be leaving to the Spanish side.

“FC Barcelona have reached an agreement with Xavi Hernandez for him to become first team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons,” the club said in a statement that was headlined “WELCOME BACK HOME, XAVI!”

Xavi is expected to arrive back in Spain this weekend and will be officially unveiled on Monday at the Nou Camp.

In a video to fans, the World Cup and two-time European Championship-winning former Spain international said: “It wasn’t goodbye, it was ‘see you soon’. The Camp Nou has always been my home.

“You’re my fans, my people, the club that I love the most. And now, I’m coming home. See you soon, Culers. Forca Barca.”

Xavi led Al Saad to last season’s league title in Qatar. And They’re currently unbeaten in 36 league games.

Barcelona are ninth in La Liga after winning only four of their opening 11 games, leaving them nine points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad.

