Xavi set to unleash Aubameyang on Napoli in Europa League knockout

Barcelona manager, Xavi has revealed his plans to unleash new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Napoli in their Europa League clash billed for Thursday.

Xavi said the Gabonese, who recently left Arsenal for the Spanish giants, was ‘100%’ ready to make an appearance in the continental game.

The striker has made two substitute appearances for Barca since his free transfer move from Arsenal, having last started a game on 2 December.

This is the first European tie Barca have had below the Champions League since the 2003-04 UEFA Cup.

“Aubameyang is good, and he trains really well,” said Xavi.

“He’s a player who can make a difference, he works well in spaces and makes good runs into the area.

“He’s put in performances in recent years that have been very good. I’m very happy with him, he’s working positively in our group, and he’s very professional.”

Recall that Barcelona dropped into the Europa League after failing to progress from a Champions League group stage for the first time since 2000.

Meanwhile, Napoli would be lining up Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen when they take on the Catalan club on Thursday night.

