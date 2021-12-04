Xavi’s unbeaten start as Barca boss ended by Betis

Barcelona were beaten 1-0 at home by Real Betis, bringing manager Xavi’s unbeaten start as boss of the club to an abrupt end.

Juanmi finished a swift Betis break in the 79th minute to send them third in the table, six points behind leaders Real Madrid but having played a game more.

Xavi, who replaced sacked Ronald Koeman, had won his opening two league games in charge, as well as drawing with Benfica in the Champions League.

But the Catalan giants now sit seventh in La Liga, six points off the top four.

Barca could have equalised in added time when they pushed for a penalty after Ronald Araujo and Andres Guardado tangled in the box, only for it to be deemed a foul on the Betis player.

Betis then held on for their third successive win in La Liga and they now switch attention to a trip to Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday.

