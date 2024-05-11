XEJet plane veers off Lagos airport runway

An XEJet Airlines aircraft skidded off runway 18L at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, on Saturday morning.

The aircraft with registration number 5NBZZ arrived from Abuja at 11:29 a.m. and veered off the runway into the grass verge at the point of landing.

The XeJet E14 plane had 52 passengers and three crew members.

Rescue teams at the airport were quickly deployed to help evacuate the passengers.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) confirmed the incident on its verified Instagram account.

The agency said its “Go Team” had been deployed to the scene for the evacuation of passengers and crew members

At the moment, Runway 18L is closed to traffic.

