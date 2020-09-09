Latest Tech

Xometry raises $75M in Series E funding round to expand portfolio

September 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

In a bid to expand its custom manufacturing marketplace, 7-year old startup Xometry has raised $75M in Series E funding round led by T. Rowe Price Associates.

Before the raiser, the startup had built an online marketplace where companies can find manufacturers across the world with capacity to build whatever they need.

Speaking on the raiser, the startup noted that the new $75 million investment would be channelled into expanding the platform.

READ ALSO: Boston-based company Progress acquires software automation platform Chef

According to press, the fund saw participation from new firms including Durable Capital Partners LP and ArrowMark Partners.

Following its impressive industry traction, previous investors including BMW i Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Dell Technologies Capital, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, Foundry Group, Highland Capital Partners and Almaz Capital, also joined the investment.

The new raiser brings the company’s total funding to $193 million.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */