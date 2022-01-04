Y Combinator selects Ethiopia, Nigeria startups for W22 edition. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Y Combinator selects Ethiopia, Nigeria startups for W22 edition

Silicon Valley-based Y Combinator accelerator has been selected Ethiopia’s beU Delivery and Nigeria’s IdentityPass as participants in the W22 edition.

The startups will feature alongside 38 others for the edition.

According to the incubator, participants will receive US$125,000 each in seed funding as well as further investment opportunities at a demo day.

The W21 edition of the accelerator had 15 African participants, the most yet, and with 40 companies confirmed so far for W22 there are two African companies already named.

The two startups named so far are beU Delivery, an Ethiopian on-demand food delivery service, and Nigerian digital compliance and security company Identitypass.

Y Combinator is the world’s most famous accelerator, and it continues to select African tech startups to take part in its programme.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following statements about websites is false?

A Website is another name for a webpage.

B Websites are often identified by domain names.

C A website can be accessed via a URL.

D Websites are hosted on web servers.

Answer: See end of post

2. Flat6Labs partners ESLSCA University to launch student-focused incubation programme

Flat6Labs, a Cairo-based accelerator and investor, has partnered ESLSCA University to launch a new innovation and entrepreneurship incubation programme.

The initiative seeks to empower undergraduate students to develop viable and sustainable businesses upon graduation.

Flat6Labs was launched and headquartered in Cairo since 2011.

Since inception, Flat6Labs has functioned as a seed and early-stage venture capital firm with multiple offices across the MENA region.

Today, it has invested in more than 100 innovative and technology-driven startups each year.

With the new partnership, Flat6Labs will leverage its partner’s campuses, which numbers up to 13 across Egypt.

Trivia Answer: A

A website, or Web site, is not the same thing as a Web page. Though the two terms are often used interchangeably, they should not be. So what’s the difference? To put it simply, a Web site is a collection of Web pages.

For example, Amazon.com is a Web site, but there are millions of Web pages that make up the site. Knowing the difference between these two terms can save you a lot of embarrassment.

