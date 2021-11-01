Politics
Yahaya Bello charges media to eliminate fake news reportage
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has charged media organisations to tackle the menace of fake news capable of destabilising the country.
Bello made the call at the 29th edition of the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) night in Lokoja on Sunday.
According to the Governor, the government could not help in order to avoid being caught in the web of censorship.
As a result, sanitising the media industry and keeping it professional was a job the media practitioners must do for themselves, Bello stated.
He also stressed that every attempt to regulate fake news or hate speech by the government had always been misinterpreted among media organisations with accusations of gagging free speech.
“The bravest and most professional individuals among you need to set examples in standing up to these giant forces for the more timid ones.
“They can do that by remaining resolutely true to what is ethical, actual or factual, no matter whose ox is gored.
”The profession needs to institutionalise reward and punishment systems for professional misconduct in the line of duty,” Bello said.
Read also: Yahaya Bello presents 2022 budget proposal of N145.8bn to Kogi Assembly
He urged media organisations to go the extra mile and come up with innovative methods to help stem the tide of unprofessional behaviour in the media industry.
He added: “I would suggest that you become creative in naming and shaming those who deal in inaccurate reportage.
”For instance, you could institute another set of awards like they have in some countries like the USA to name and shame individuals and media houses who carry the most egregious fake news or hate every year.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...