Yahaya Bello dismisses 2027 presidential ambition rumours

Former Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has firmly denied having any presidential ambition for 2027, stating that he will not contest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next general elections.

Reacting to a resurfaced video of a rally held in 2022, which some falsely claimed signaled the launch of his presidential campaign, Bello said the footage is being deliberately misrepresented to mislead the public.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Media Director, Michael Ohiare, Bello expressed disbelief over the manipulation of the old video and reiterated his full support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“While we state categorically, that our principal, Bello, has no 2027 presidential ambition, we want to also stress his unflinching commitment to the re-election of President Tinubu come 2027,” the statement read.

Bello praised the current administration’s performance, highlighting the significant achievements made despite global economic headwinds.

“The indices cannot lie. The President and his team have done exceedingly well for the country, despite global challenges. On merit, he deserves the support of well meaning Nigerians,” the statement added.

Describing the post as a deliberate act of misinformation, Ohiare condemned the video’s recirculation as the work of political mischief makers.

“Nigerians should disregard the mischievous post insinuating a fresh presidential support rally as what it is – a senseless post by a confused, witless mind,” he said.

He further criticized the creators of the misleading content for ignoring obvious clues that the video is outdated.

“The fabricators forgot that the 2022 dates are boldly written on the banners on display. Yet, they expect reasonable people not to see this as the handiwork of detractors.”

Ohiare accused Bello’s opponents of launching continuous smear campaigns in an attempt to damage his relationship with the President.

“The fabricators have tried so hard in their ‘bring-him-down-at-all-costs’ mission against Bello but have always failed woefully,” he said.

He also noted that this wasn’t the first attempt to use false narratives to stir tension between Bello and Tinubu.

“But this latest slant of reposting a 2022 rally afresh and insinuating that it is just happening, connotes nothing but sheer mischief,” he added.

Ohiare urged Nigerians to be vigilant against political propaganda and disregard content designed to “create crisis where there is none.”

“Nigerians should be wary of witless persons who concoct stories without thinking, just to satisfy the interests of their paymasters,” he warned.

