Yahaya Bello dissolves cabinet, retains three

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday night announced the dissolution of the state Executive Council formed in February, 2016.

Bello made the announcement while speaking with journalists shortly after a prolonged meeting of the council at the Government House, Lokoja, directing the former Commissioners and Special Advisers to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Bello, who said the dissolution was with immediate effect, thanked them for their services to the state since the inception of his administration on Jan. 27, 2016.

Read also: Supreme Court judgment, a confirmation that truth is constant, Makinde says

He however, disclosed that the dissolution would not affect the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade, while he also retained and approved a change in designations of some members of the dissolved cabinet.

The Director-General, Media and Publicity to the governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo is now Special Adviser on Information and Communication, while the former Commissioner for Finance, Mr Idris Hashiru is now Special Adviser on Budget and Planning to the governor.

Bello also announced that the state Accountant-General, Alhaji Momoh Jibril, the state Auditor-General, Malam Yakubu Okala and his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Muhammed Onogu would retain their positions.

Join the conversation

Opinions