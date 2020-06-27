Yahaya Bello has no relationship with any of our governors, ignore him —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday described as childish, laughable and pathetic, the claim by Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, that some governors from the party were planning to defect to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello, who featured in a Channels TV programme, Politics Today, had claimed that at least 10 PDP governors would join the ruling party very soon.

In a swift response, the PDP Governors’ Forum on Saturday morning dismissed the claim, saying the APC was an unattractive destination for any member of the party.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party affirmed its governors’ position on Bello’s claim.

It said nobody could take such “peddling of falsehood” seriously.

The PDP described Bello’s claim as a desperate attempt to divert public attention from the imminent exodus from the APC.

The statement read:

“Moreover, Governor Bello has no relationship of any sorts with any governor elected on the platform of the PDP.

“Nobody abandoned a cruising liner, which the PDP represents, to jump into the APC.”

