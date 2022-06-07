Yahaya Bello meets Buhari, distances self from APC zoning arrangement

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and disassociated himself from the plan to zone the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket to the South.

The governor, who addressed State House correspondents after the closed door meeting, said he would take part in the party’s presidential primary.

Bello added that he was not among the 14 Northern governors that ceded the party’s presidential ticket to the South.

The governors had on Sunday night directed presidential aspirants from the North to step down from the race and allow their Southern counterparts to continue with the process.

Bello said: “I am a free citizen and a qualified member of the party. I am contesting.

“I bought the form, was cleared to participate in the primary election and there is no reason for me to be excluded from the ballot. If they do so, then that is a recipe for a bigger trouble for the party.

“However, I don’t think it is a decision of the party. It is a decision of a few elites who may decide to use their position to oppress the so-called minority.

“But I want to prove that in this country, I am not in the minority. I belong to the younger generation and Nigerians that are oppressed and are saying that their voice must be heard. ”

The governor insisted that he would win the primary election if the process was free and fair.

He added: “I strongly believe that getting into that arena today, I will win overwhelmingly if the process and normal regulations are followed, I will emerge victorious.”

On power rotation, the governor said he was never consulted by his colleagues before the decision was taken.

“I am a unifier, I have demonstrated that severally in my state and in carrying out various tasks that I was given by the party.

“So, nobody consulted me over the decision that power be shifted to the South and I would say they were enrolled by a certain interest that wants to be the Vice President at all costs.

“And I continue to oppose the issue of ‘turn by turn’ presidency because the insecurity that is facing us today does not respect that.

”Every part of this country is faced with insecurity and wants prosperity and we want unity in this country, which is what I stand for.

“Who should be able to solve that problem is what should occupy our minds now, not rotational presidency.”

