Yahaya Bello orders closure of brothels, bans use of face masks in Kogi

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday ordered the immediate closure of all brothels in the state in a bid to check crimes in the state.

Bello, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sani Onogu, gave the directive at a meeting held in Lokoja with traditional rulers and chairmen of the 21 local government areas in the state.

The governor’s decision came a few days after criminals killed some security agents in the Ajaokuta local government area of the state.

He also banned the use of face masks in public places for proper and easy identification of persons.

The governor said the action was aimed at curbing criminal activities in the state, and to ensure that Kogi remained the safest state in the country.

He ordered the demolition of shanties in Lokoja, Osara, Zango, Itobe, Obajana, Okaba, and other settlements surrounding the capital.

Bello urged the commissioner in charge of local government and chieftaincy affairs, local government chairmen, union leaders and security agencies to meet with tricycle and motorcycle riders for proper documentation.

