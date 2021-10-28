Yahaya Bello presents 2022 budget proposal of N145.8bn to Kogi Assembly

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Thursday presented the 2022 budget proposal of N145.8 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

He said in the Appropriation Bill tagged: “Budget of Accelerated Results” N90.151 billion or 61.39 percent of the total budget was earmarked for recurrent expenditure and N55.744 billion representing 38.21 percent was for capital expenditure.

According to him, the total budget package for 2022 was N145.896 billion compared to the revised 2021 budget of N160.560 billion.

He said: “This represents a decrease of N14.664 billion or 9.13 percent when compared with the 2021 Revised Budget.”

Bello said out of the total estimated Recurrent Revenue of N96.792 billion, the Estimated Personnel Cost for the period was N45.119 billion while N45.031 billion was set aside as Overhead Costs.

He gave the total budget expenditure outlay as follows: Administration – N50.23 billion (34.43 percent) and Economic – N41.926 billion (28 percent).

Others are Law and Justice – N4.720 billion 3.24 per (cent) and Social – N49.015 billion (33.6 percent).

“In order to keep government machinery working and avoid derailment by any means, we have factored into this Budget, outcomes, and targets consistent with those Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) identified in our blueprint documents as urgently needed by the larger spectrum of our populace,” the governor said.

