Yahaya Bello promises to build on Buhari’s achievements in 2023

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Thursday he would build on President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements if elected as Nigeria’s leader in the 2023 elections.

Bello had during the week said he would make his presidential ambition public after the APC national convention slated for February 26.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, had recently declared their intention to vie for the nation’s highest political office.

The governor, who addressed lawmakers and women groups in Bauchi State, said the time was right for the youths to take over the country’s leadership.

Bello said: “I am offering myself to aspire for the 2023 presidency under our party, APC because the country deserved better and purposeful leadership from the youth.

“I really want to thank you for the wonderful things you are doing in your respective states and our fatherland and I sincerely want to appreciate you and thank you for the support to our great party, the support to President Muhammadu Buhari and your service to your people in your various constituencies.

“I want to thank you for taking the time to come for this extraordinary meeting holding in the North-East, Bauchi in particular. Mine is just to express a token of appreciation and tell you that the task ahead is an enormous one, it is all about all of us, about our Nigeria, about our dear party, it is about our future.

“By the grace of God, with your support and prayers and public prayers, I know that we are going to get there, get to the promised land. I should have been there personally to appreciate you for the support and love. You know that anywhere I go, the crowd is always uncontrollable and I don’t want to be seen to be breaking the law of our party by opening campaigns, I want to be strictly abiding by the law.

“However, I asked the Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly to link me up so that I can talk to you virtually during the meeting. As you know, my speaker and others as well as well-meaning Nigerians have been going around the country to meet with critical stakeholders like you. I sincerely appreciate you joining the project. I will meet you, people, one-on-one very soon.

“I want to promise you that I will not disappoint any of you. Looking at the relationship I have with my speaker, I know that by the grace of God when we get to the promised land we are going to have a more wonderful working relationship on May 29, 2023, Insha Allah. As you can see we are moving on steadily, I need your support, I need your prayers because together we can make it happen. We will build on the good things done by the administration.”

