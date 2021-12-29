Yahaya Bello signs Kogi 2022 budget of N146bn

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday signed the state’s 2022 budget of N146 billion.

In his address after signing the appropriation bill tagged: “Budget of Accelerated Results,” Bello said his administration had tried to reduce corruption to the barest minimum and assured the people of the state of greater accountability.

The governor said his administration would continue to guarantee zero corruption in Kogi.

He said: “Corruption will never lead us anywhere. We will try our best to reduce it to the barest minimum, if not at zero level in Kogi.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to be transparent in our governance and financial dealings. We will continue to show a high level of probity and accountability.”

READ ALSO: Buhari to sign 2022 budget Friday

Bello his administration would consolidate on economic, infrastructural, and security development in 2022.

The governor added: “We will continue to improve on security because without security, there can’t be any meaningful economic development in the state.

“As we all know, Kogi remains the best in terms of security.

“My appreciation goes to all law enforcement agencies and the citizens of Kogi for always responding properly whenever there is any challenge.

“Just like the year 2021 that is rounding up, we are the best in all ramifications by all world and local ratings; we don’t intend to fall to the second position in the year 2022.”

He urged the state’s Ministry of Finance to guide the administration to abide by all the provisions of the budget.

He also thanked the House of Assembly for giving prompt attention to all the government’s requests.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now