Yahaya Bello suspends Kogi monarch over insecurity

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Ohi of Eganyi, Alhaji Musa Achuja.

Achuja is also the Chairman of Ajaokuta Traditional Area Council.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sani Onogu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Lokoja, said Bello’s directive followed the recent arrest of the traditional ruler by security agents.

He added that the governor also ordered the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, to query the Chairman of Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Mustapha Aka’aba, over the security breach in the area.

According to Onogu, the governor’s directive followed the recent killing of some security personnel in the area.

The statement read: “Governor Yahaya Bello strongly warned other traditional rulers across the state who might have connection in one way or the other with criminal elements in their domains to desist forthwith.

“He reiterated that his administration will deal ruthlessly with anybody who romanced with criminal elements no matter how highly placed.

“The governor also ordered the restriction of all unofficial movements of local council chairmen out of their territory.”

