Yahaya Bello urges Buhari to declare Kogi ‘National Disaster Zone’ over flood

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare the state a “National Disaster Zone” over the devastating flood in the state and environs.

Bello, who made the appeal in his Independence Day address in Lokoja, called for a lasting solution to the problem.

He stressed that such a declaration would help to unlock the nation’s capacity to respond aggressively to emergencies.

The governor said: “The president may wish to recall that he made such a declaration in response to the 2018 flooding – and the floods this year are projected to be much worse than anything we saw in 2018.

“Thus, while thanking His Excellency for what the Federal agencies are already doing, I implore him to give us the help our people so desperately need at this time.”

Bello said the natural disaster had affected nine local government areas in the state.

The LGAs – Lokoja, Kogi-Koto, Ajaokuta, Ofu, Igalamela-Odolu, Bassa, Idah, Ibaji, and Omala – are along the Rivers Niger and Benue.

“As a leader, it is clear to me that I must make an attempt to break this vicious cycle, if not for all, then for as many victims as I can and I am making proposals for permanent solutions,” he added.

