Yahaya Bello’s ally, Usman-Ododo, picks APC governorship ticket in Kogi

The former Auditor-General of Local Government in Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, has emerged as the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state.

The Secretary of APC Primary Election Committee in the state, Patrick Obahiagha, who announced the results on Friday in Lokoja, said Ododo scored 78,704 votes to beat six other aspirants in the exercise.

The former auditor-general was the anointed candidate of Governor Yahaya Bello ahead of the primary election.

Salami Momodu got 1, 506 votes to finish in second position while Abubakar Yahaya-Ashemoguand Shaaibu Abubakar-Audu, polled 1, 159 and 763 votes respectively.

Also, Stephen Ocheni garnered 552 votes while Sanusi Ohiere, and the Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, recorded 424 and 311 votes in the election.

Obahiagha said: “Ahmed Usman-Ododo, having scored the majority of the lawful votes cast at the direct primary election conducted on April 14, 2023, in Kogi, is hereby declared the winner of the APC primary election 2023.

“ Usman-Ododo is hereby returned as the duly elected governorship candidate of APC for the November 2023 governorship election.”

He congratulated party leaders and members for the peaceful conduct of the primary election.

