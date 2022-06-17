‘Yahoo boy’ convicted for fraud, to sweep Abuja church

Justice K.N. Ogbonnaya of the FCT High Court Kubwa on Wednesday convicted and sentenced one Chibuike Marshal Omemgboji (alias Surajo Ascencio) to six months of community service.

He was convicted having pleaded guilty to one count charge of fraudulent impersonation.

The charge reads, “that you, Chibuike Marshal Omemgboji (alias Surajo Ascencio) sometime in 2022 within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court fraudulently cheat when you created social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram, misrepresenting yourself to be Surajo Ascencio upon which one Sarah Vakunta (aka Danne Gibbs) delivered the sum of $4,328 (Four Thousand Three Hundred and Twenty Eight United States Dollars) only under the pretence that you are in love with her, thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 320(a) of the Penal Code Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990 and punishable under Section 322 of the same Law’.

Read also: 75 suspected ‘yahoo boys’ arrested in Owerri

Based on his plea and facts presented by the prosecution, Justice Ogbonnaya convicted and sentenced the defendant to six months community service which shall commence with him sweeping his place of worship located in Jabi Abuja from June 16, 2022.

In addition, he is to forfeit his Honda Accord car and iPhone X mobile phone which he acquired with the proceeds of the crime to the Federal Government.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now