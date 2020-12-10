Yakubu assumes office as INEC Chairman for second term

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu assumed office on Thursday to begin his second term as boss of the electoral commission.

On his arrival at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, Yakubu was reportedly greeted with a rousing reception by INEC headquarters staff and thereafter was engaged in a closed-door session with the national commissioners.

Moments after the closed-door meeting, Yakubu pledged to discharge his mandate without bias.

Yakubu who was speaking with newsmen who accosted him after the meeting said that he had steadily strengthened the institutional capacity of INEC to carry on with its mandate even in the absence of a Chairman.

READ ALSO: Yakubu takes oath of office for second time as INEC chairman

He explained how the commission had carried on for the past month and said invaluable lessons were learned from the conduct of last weekend’s by-elections.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how Yakubu, took a new oath of office for his second term in office.

Yakubu took the oath of office at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, December 9, in the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari, shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The ceremony was witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the Presid, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, as well as Ministers.

Join the conversation

Opinions