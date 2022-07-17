Yakubu Maikyau emerges new NBA president

Yakubu Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has been elected as the 31st President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Maikyau emerged the winner in the virtual election of the legal body held on Saturday.

The announcement of the winner was made by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Professor Ayodele Akintunde, on Sunday in Abuja.

In the keenly contested election, Maikyau polled a total of 22,342 votes to emerge victorious, while a fellow SAN, Joe-Kyari Gadzama emerged second with 10,842 votes.

Another contestant by the name of Mr Taidi polled third with 1,373 votes.

Maikyau will be taking over the leadership of the legal body from Olumide Akpata, the outgoing President of the association.

