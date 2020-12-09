Yakubu takes oath of office for second time as INEC chairman

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu, has taken a new oath of office for his second term in office.

Yakubu took the oath of office at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, December 9, in the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari, shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The ceremony was witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the Presid, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, as well as Ministers.

> Yakubu said the Commission would work closely with the National Assembly to ensure a speedy passage of the amendment to the Electoral Act in order to confront the challenges ahead of the election.

He promised that the conduct of the 2023 elections will get better as he Commission is poised to bring in innovations in its operations.

“We have clearly demonstrated in recent elections that elections are getting better and they will continue to get better,” Yakubu began.

Continuing, he said:

“The National Assembly is holding a public hearing on the amendment of the electoral legal framework.

“This is important and this time around, working with the National Assembly, we will ensure a speedy passage of the amendment bill and once it is assented to, it will help us enormously in confronting the challenges ahead.

“Preparations for the 2023 general elections have proceeded in earnest. We need certainty and therefore, the electoral legal framework is fundamental, without which we cannot formulate our regulations and guidelines.

“Without our regulations and guidelines, we cannot conclude work on the manual for the training of ad-hoc staff for the elections.

“So from here, I am going to proceed to the National Assembly, so work begins in earnest and we have already started.”

