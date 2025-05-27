Yamal signs new six-year Barcelona contract

Barvelona star kid, Lamine Yamal has signed a new six-year contract with the club following a breakout season in which he helped win a domestic treble.

The 17-year-old Spain winger’s existing deal was set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season but his new contract keeps him with Barca until 2031.

Barca won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup in Hansi Flick’s first season as manager.

Yamal, who made his Barca debut as a 15-year-old in 2023, scored 18 goals and made 25 assists in 55 appearances.

Read Also: Ancelloti guns for 2026 World Cup glory as new Brazil coach

“Yamal’s renewal is a demonstration of the solidity of Barca’s project. His emergence on to the world football scene is like few others,” the club said.

“The lad from Mataro near Barcelona has exploded on to the stage that is world football with performances that are already part of Barcelona history.”

Yamal, who will turn 18 in July, is also the youngest player to reach 100 appearances for Barca.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have signed Xabi Alonso as their new manager after Carlo Ancelloti left to take up a coaching role with the Brazil national team.

