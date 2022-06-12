Yayaha Bello tasks Nigeria’s leaders on good governance

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Sunday urged governments at all levels to provide quality leadership to Nigerians.

Bello made the call in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, to commemorate June 12 Democracy Day.

He also challenged the current set of leaders in Nigeria not to deviate from the visions of the country’s past heroes.

The governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the posthumous recognition of late Chief MKO Abiola, and declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day to honour the man that fought for Nigeria’s democracy.

The statement read: “The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has greatly deepened democratic practices in the nation, particularly in the area of free and fair elections, press freedom, administration of justice and open governance.

“And I strongly believe that the 2023 General Elections will reflect these principles like never before.

READ ALSO: Yahaya Bello meets Buhari, distances self from APC zoning arrangement

“Despite the numerous challenges we face, it is still the duty of the government to guarantee security, unity, and prosperity of Nigerians.

“And our party, the President’s party, the All Progressives Congress, will not shy away from this basic responsibility.

“Abiola and many others, who are known or unknown, and who have strengthened democracy through many sacrifices, must never be forgotten, or their efforts allowed to diminish at any point in Nigeria’s history.

“We continue to recognise them as we also appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for the posthumous recognition of late Chief MKO Abiola.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now